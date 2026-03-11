The AI data center debate and the growing backlash

Big tech is spending billions on data centers to power their energy-hungry AI. This comes at a time when Americans are facing record-high electricity costs. And a backlash is growing.

Data center development is facing mounting resistance in communities across the country. This year alone, at least 25 projects were cancelled because of resident pushback over worries that the facilities will drive up electric bills, consume vast amounts of water and pollute the environment. And the opposition is bipartisan – many of the cancellations were in counties that voted for President Donald Trump.

Now there’s growing demand that companies supply their own power, sometimes referred to as BeYONCE or “Bring Your Own New Clean Energy.” Last week, President Trump met with executives of companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI to ask them to sign a pledge to shoulder more of the costs. It’s called the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. But for some critics, this volunteer agreement doesn’t have enough teeth to guarantee consumer prices won’t soar. And so far, state regulations haven’t kept pace with development.

But the companies and supporters argue the water and electricity concerns are overblown, especially for a tech we need to remain competitive in the global economy. They say data centers will generate millions of jobs, provide much-needed revenue for cash-strapped states, and power an AI future that will deliver benefits we can’t yet fathom.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll get an array of perspectives on the data center debate.

Guests:

Will Rinehart, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute

Jackson Morris, director of state power sector policy for the National Resources Defense Council

State Sen. Katie Muth, democrat serving parts of Montgomery, Chester and Berks counties