    Preview: Tenet

    Air Date: September 1, 2020

    John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster & talks to Patrick Stoner about creating the protagonist, including practicing with his mother (his father is Denzel).

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

