“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR”

Air Date: April 29, 2021
Nina Totenberg, Linda Wertheimer and Cokie Roberts, photographed around 1979, were among the prominent female voices on NPR in its early years. (NPR)

Nina Totenberg, Linda Wertheimer and Cokie Roberts, photographed around 1979, were among the prominent female voices on NPR in its early years.

In the decades before NPR started up as a nonprofit in the 1970s, successful women in journalism were rare — pushed aside in an industry dominated by male chauvinism. But when NPR came into the industry, so did four remarkable women whose careers changed the course of the news field. In her new book, Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR, LISA NAPOLI explores the lives of Cokie Roberts, Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, and Nina Totenberg. She is our guest this hour along with NINA TOTENBERG.

