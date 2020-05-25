Susan B. Anthony was a writer, lecturer, abolitionist, and a leading figure in the women’s voting rights movement. As an activist and social reformer Anthony was tireless in her efforts to convince others to support the women’s right to vote. She was even arrested for trying to vote in a presidential election .

Born in 1820, she was raised in a Quaker household and went on to work as a teacher. In 1851, at an anti slavery conference, she met suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton and their partnership eventually led to the formation of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.

A decade later Anthony and Stanton created the weekly publication The Revolution to lobby for women’s rights. The paper’s motto was “Men their rights, and nothing more; women their rights, and nothing less.”

In recognition of her dedication and hard work, the U.S. Treasury Department put Susan B. Anthony’s portrait on dollar coins in 1979, making her the first woman to be so honored.