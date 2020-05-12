Supreme Court session begins; AG Barr absolves Flynn

Guests: Jeffrey Rosen, Claire Finkelstein



The Supreme Court heard arguments about a slate of cases this week and the public was able to hear the live deliberations because of the pandemic. Among the issues heard were President Trump’s legal standing shielding his tax returns and finances from investigation, religious exemptions from employment law, and the ability of electors to cast their ballots for non-winning candidates. We’ll discuss these cases and their implications with JEFFREY ROSEN, president and CEO of The National Constitution Center, and CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN, professor of law and philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania who is the director of there school’s Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law. Then, Finkelstein will give us her thought’s about Attorney General Bill Barr’s call to drop charges against former national security advisor Michael Flynn who previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.