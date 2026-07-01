Supreme Court decision analysis

We unpack the final weeks of court rulings with two constitutional law scholars: birthright citizenship, transgender athlete bans, presidential firing power, and more

Air Date: July 1, 2026 12:00 pm
Listen 51:12
The Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, June 30, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, June 30, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Supreme Court term wrapped up yesterday, saving its most anticipated decision for last. In a 6-to-3 ruling, the court struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

 While that decision puts limits on executive power, other decisions went the other way. The court ruled that Trump could fire Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter without cause, overturning 90-year-old precedent and opening the door to at will removals at dozens of what had been considered independent agencies. But the justices made an exception for the Federal Reserve, blocking the president’s efforts to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook without cause.

This episode, we’ll unpack the whirlwind final weeks of court rulings with two constitutional scholars. We’ll go through the decisions on birthright citizenship, the ruling allowing states’ a grace period for mail-in ballots, and the decision allowing state bans on transgender athletes. We’ll also examine the court’s decision to end temporary protections for certain asylum-seekers, as well as lifting limits on spending between political parties and candidates.

Guests:

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate