    You Oughta Know

    Straight Razor Shave at Blokes Barbershop

    Blokes Barbershop, Revolutionary City Exhibit, Yesterday’s Dreams, YMCA Water Safter, Sandbox VR & more!

    Air Date: July 11, 2025

    It’s a must do for men. Matt Guilhem gets a straight razor shave at Blokes Barbershop. We travel back in time at the Revolutionary City exhibit. Yesterday’s Dreams is a visual tribute to the legacy of a local art collector. Teaching water safety starts early at the YMCA. Plus, we step into the world of virtual reality at Sandbox VR.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate