Studio 2 Extra: Delco’s Cheri Oteri reflects on journey from Upper Darby to SNL to hard-fought career in Hollywood

As Saturday Night Live celebrates 50 years this weekend, we caught up with former cast member and Upper Darby native Cheri Oteri.

Air Date: February 14, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 20:55
Cheri Oteri attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Saturday Night Live is celebrating 50 years and welcoming back the past comedic cast members for a Sunday night anniversary special.  Among them is Cheri Oteri, the Delco native, who graced Studio 8H from 1995-2000.

Executive producer Kevin McCorry caught up with Oteri before Sunday’s live special to ask her about her Upper Darby days, making it onto SNL, and her iconic roles from the  annoyingly energetic Spartan cheerleader to legendary Barbara Walters.

