Saturday Night Live is celebrating 50 years and welcoming back the past comedic cast members for a Sunday night anniversary special. Among them is Cheri Oteri, the Delco native, who graced Studio 8H from 1995-2000.

Executive producer Kevin McCorry caught up with Oteri before Sunday’s live special to ask her about her Upper Darby days, making it onto SNL, and her iconic roles from the annoyingly energetic Spartan cheerleader to legendary Barbara Walters.