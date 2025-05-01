Sky Cafe, Under the Moon, Chabaa Thai Bistro

Three Philly locals sit down at the table to talk nasi goreng, tapas, and pad thai. First up, Sky Cafe in South Philly is serving up Indonesian comfort classics. Next, we head to Lambertville to try the Argentinian-inflected tapas menu at Under the Moon. Last, we try Chabaa Thai Bistro, a swanky, modern Thai restaurant serving up spicy curries and noodles in Manayunk.