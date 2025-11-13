Fresh Air’s TV critic Bianculli on the best shows to watch this fall
Are you looking for a great new show? Searching for a series to really hook you? We have the best new shows on Netflix, HBO, Paramount and much more.Listen 51:29
‘What should we watch tonight?’ It’s a question most of us have asked more times than we can count. With so many streaming platforms – Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus, and more – the choices can seem endless. To help narrow things down, we asked Fresh Air TV critic David Bianculli to highlight some of the best TV shows to watch this fall.
The list includes Eleven and her friends returning for the final season of Stranger Things, and the new series Boots, adapted from a memoir about a closeted gay Marine cadet during boot camp in the era before “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg will also share her own must-watch fall favorites.
Guest:
David Bianculli – Fresh Air’s TV critic
