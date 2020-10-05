Donate now

Should Pennsylvania legalize cannabis?

Air Date: October 5, 2020
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman asks for a show of hands with all in favor of adult recreational use marijuana at the conclusion of a listening session on recreational marijuana with community members Mar. 2, 2019, at Penn State Scranton in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for WHYY)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman asks for a show of hands with all in favor of adult recreational use marijuana at the conclusion of a listening session on recreational marijuana with community members Mar. 2, 2019, at Penn State Scranton in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for WHYY)

Could legalizing adult-use cannabis be a step towards salvaging Pennsylvania’s COVID-ravaged economy? That’s what Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman proposed last month when they called upon the legislature to legalize cannabis. LT. GOVERNOR FETTERMAN joins tomorrow to discuss why he thinks it’s time for Pennsylvania to make this shift. Then, Pennsylvania Family Institute’s DAN BARTKOWIAK explains why he and some other Pennsylvanians are cautious about moving forward with legalization. Finally, POLITICO’s States Cannabis Policy Reporter MONA ZHANG zooms out and tells us how other states have tackled cannabis legalization and what the process might look like for Pennsylvania.

