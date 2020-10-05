Should Pennsylvania legalize cannabis?

Could legalizing adult-use cannabis be a step towards salvaging Pennsylvania’s COVID-ravaged economy? That’s what Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman proposed last month when they called upon the legislature to legalize cannabis. LT. GOVERNOR FETTERMAN joins tomorrow to discuss why he thinks it’s time for Pennsylvania to make this shift. Then, Pennsylvania Family Institute’s DAN BARTKOWIAK explains why he and some other Pennsylvanians are cautious about moving forward with legalization. Finally, POLITICO’s States Cannabis Policy Reporter MONA ZHANG zooms out and tells us how other states have tackled cannabis legalization and what the process might look like for Pennsylvania.