Shifting Gears: Local Auto Clinic Empowers Women

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we head to Girls Auto Clinic in Upper Darby, where owner Patrice Banks helps teach women how to fix their own cars. Then Shirley speaks with 2-time U.S Women’s Chess champion Jennifer Shahade about the Queen’s Gambit and the growth of women in chess. We’ll meet the Delaware STEM Queen, Jacqueline Means, who’s inspiring young girls of color to embrace science, technology, engineering, and math with her web series Girls United. Next up, we visit Dave Donahue who has been restoring books for the last 18 years, turning family-cherished books and bibles into seamless, beautifully bound treasures that will last hundreds of years into the future. Local artist Perry Milou shares his process for creating his popular coffee mugs featuring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Plus, don’t miss a behind-the-scenes trip to Lore’s Chocolates, where the chocolatiers are gearing up for Valentine’s Day!