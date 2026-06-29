Shifting attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights
After decades of growing acceptance, American support for LGBTQ+ rights has declined in the last few years. What’s driving the shift and what does will it mean?Listen 45:22
It’s Pride Month in the United States, but a recent poll may dampen celebrations. According to Gallup, support for LGBTQ+ issues is on the decline.
The percent of US adults who say changing one’s gender is moral has dropped from 46% to 38% in the last five years. This comes as the Trump administration has pushed back on trans issues – withholding funds from healthcare providers offering gender-affirming care, investigating schools teaching about gender and sexuality, and pillorying transgender athletes.
Views on gay marriage – an issue some consider settled – also appear to have shifted. The share of U.S. adults who believe same-sex marriage should be legal has dropped by 6% in the last few years. The sharpest downturn is amongst republicans – falling from 55% to 37% – and support from independents also declined.
So how much should we read into this latest polling? And if this is indicative of a broader societal shift, what’s behind it and what does it mean for the LGBTQ+ community?
Guests:
- Albert Eisenberg, principal at Red Bridge, a Philadelphia-based political consulting firm, and advisor to the American Unity Fund.
- Angela Giampolo, founder of Giampolo Law Group, nationally known as Your Gay Lawyer, and LGBTQ+ legal advocate serving the Philadelphia community.
- Tessa Charlesworth, assistant professor of management and organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
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