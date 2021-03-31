Preview: Senior Moment
William Shatner talks with Patrick Stoner about growing old in the public eye & what aging is really like from the inside
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror-taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.
William Shatner talks with Patrick Stoner about growing old in the public eye & what aging is really like from the inside
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal