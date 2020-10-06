“No Justice, No Peace”

Sapphire is a true Renaissance artist and her inspiration stems from a variety of arts. She has learned how to incorporate her many skills which allowed her to use them to her advantage. Because of Sapphire’s singing versatility and her variety of singing styles, she enjoys performing music such as, RnB, Jazz, Rock, Gospel, Country, Blues, Reggae and Big Band music. Sapphire prefers marketing herself as Multi-Versatile Artist.

As a young child she spent time mimicking different singers such as Diana Ross, LeAnn Rimes, Donna Summer and Etta James and has recently fallen in love with Corrine Bailey Rae, Nora Jones and Led Zeppelin.

Sapphire decided to enhance her performance and went to John Robert Powers Modeling School and had wonderful opportunities modeling for Valerie Joyner Modeling Agency. She has landed modeling gigs in New York City under the management of Hilary Beckford and was able to incorporate modeling, etiquette and poise with her performance. Sapphire has modeled for Pepsi Co. and hosted modeling jobs.

Sapphire had the pleasure of performing with local Philadelphia and wedding bands such as Contagious Party Band, 2 C Q Jazz Band, Ivan Taube Orchestra and 13 Piece Orchestra. She also began portraying the lovely Diana Ross in “The First Ladies Of Rock and Soul”.

In December 2019, Sapphire performed for Peace Rally singing background on a mass choir for Dionne Warwick, Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams and others.

Sapphire completed her first musical project on May 1, 2020, releasing her first album “Precious Gem”. She has also recently released her single “No Justice No Peace” on July 31st 2020.

In August 2020, Sapphire had the honor to sing background on “You Talk A Good Game” written and produced by film and television composer, Skip Deneberg.

She believes that music makes people and that’s what she enjoys most of all.