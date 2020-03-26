The Coronavirus Pandemic

Updates on the state of the outbreak.

Latest news

Safeguarding elections in a pandemic

Air Date: March 27, 2020 10:00 am
Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Guests: Kathy Boockvar, Gloria Browne-Marshall, Rick Hasen

States are scrambling to ensure safe and secure elections as the coronavirus continues to spread. Some states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware, have postponed their primaries until June 2nd because of the pandemic, and many are opting for mail-in voting. This hour we’ll examine the steps that some states and the federal government are taking to safeguard the 2020 elections, and how it could impact voter turnout, voting rights, and election integrity for both the democratic primary and the general election this fall. Our guests are Pennsylvania’s secretary of the commonwealth, KATHY BOOCKVAR, who oversees the state’s elections, GLORIA BROWNE-MARSHALL, professor of law at John Jay College and RICK HASEN, professor of law at University of California, Irvine, and author of Election Meltdown.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate