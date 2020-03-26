Safeguarding elections in a pandemic

Guests: Kathy Boockvar, Gloria Browne-Marshall, Rick Hasen

States are scrambling to ensure safe and secure elections as the coronavirus continues to spread. Some states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware, have postponed their primaries until June 2nd because of the pandemic, and many are opting for mail-in voting. This hour we’ll examine the steps that some states and the federal government are taking to safeguard the 2020 elections, and how it could impact voter turnout, voting rights, and election integrity for both the democratic primary and the general election this fall. Our guests are Pennsylvania’s secretary of the commonwealth, KATHY BOOCKVAR, who oversees the state’s elections, GLORIA BROWNE-MARSHALL, professor of law at John Jay College and RICK HASEN, professor of law at University of California, Irvine, and author of Election Meltdown.