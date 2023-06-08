Rowdy Teens and Summertime, Code Red Air Quality, Studio 2 Trivia

Large crowds of unruly teenagers have become an issue around the country, and with stories of fights and vandalism at the Jersey Shore and in Philadelphia, it seems like things are getting worse. Are kids just being kids, or is something bigger going on? We’ll talk about teens with Kendra Van de Water, co-founder & executive director of Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH Philly), and hear from a teenager.

The air is thick with an orange tint in the region — in many spots, it smells like a campfire. Poor air quality caused by raging wildfires in Canada can impact human health. We’ll get information and tips from Dr. Olajumoke Fadugba, Chief of the Section of Allergy and Immunology at Penn Medicine.

WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton has the list of things to do this weekend, and we’re playing another round of Studio 2 trivia. If you want to become a contestant, call 215-351-0525 and tell us why you should play next!