Ross Gay on Finding Everyday Delights
Poet and writer Ross Gay explains ways to find delight in everyday life and how it's connected to sorrow.
Ross Gay finds delight daily and shares the practice in his new book, The Book of (More) Delights. It’s a follow-up to his bestselling The Book of Delights. Gay, a poet and author, says that paying close attention to ordinary things — for him, hugs, garlic, music, cats and much more — can bring joy. He writes about his own everyday experiences and observations and joins us to explain ways to find gratitude and build it into your life.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.