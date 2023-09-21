Ross Gay on Finding Everyday Delights

Ross Gay finds delight daily and shares the practice in his new book, The Book of (More) Delights. It’s a follow-up to his bestselling The Book of Delights. Gay, a poet and author, says that paying close attention to ordinary things — for him, hugs, garlic, music, cats and much more — can bring joy. He writes about his own everyday experiences and observations and joins us to explain ways to find gratitude and build it into your life.