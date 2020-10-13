Donate

    Rise Twain

    Air Date: October 13, 2020

    “That Is Love”

    Rise Twain performing “That Is Love” with special guest Katie Barbato live from Chateau Fornance in Norristown. 

    Rise Twain is a Philadelphia-based duo offering material ranging from anthemic to plaintive, grand to intimate, fertile to destructive. They are the union of Brett William Kull (producer, audio engineer, and member of Echolyn, Grey Eye Glances, and Francis Dunnery’s New Progressives) and J.D. Beck (Beck-Fields, The Scenic Route, author & playwright), forward-thinking songwriters that have cast their debut album with eloquent structures fit for both the heart-wrenching and star-clenching. They bring with them many collective years of direct and varied experience in writing, performing, and recording music.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

