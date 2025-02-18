    Peak Travel

    Rick Steves: America's Favorite Tour Guide

    Air Date: February 18, 2025
    Listen 33:08

    If you’re an American who likes to travel, you’ve probably been influenced by Rick Steves. He’s known for his guidebooks about visiting Europe on a budget. We sit down with the beloved travel writer and TV personality to hear about his new book — and reflect on his decades-long career, how he thinks travel media has changed, and his own impact on destinations around the world.

    Show Notes

