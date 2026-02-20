Revenge Feels Great — But the Cost is High
We talk with lawyer-turned-researcher James Kimmel about his book, "The Science of Revenge: Understanding the World's Deadliest Addiction — and How to Overcome It."Listen 49:18
When someone wrongs us, getting revenge can feel like the only right move — the only way for us to balance the scales, to set the world right again. But the consequences can be disastrous, especially when payback becomes an all-consuming obsession.
On this encore episode, we talk with lawyer-turned-researcher James Kimmel about his book, “The Science of Revenge: Understanding the World’s Deadliest Addiction — and How to Overcome It.” We discuss the evolutionary roots of revenge, the neuroscience behind why it feels so good, and how Kimmel eventually traded vengeance for forgiveness. We also find out what caused a murder of crows to target an unsuspecting woman, and what was behind their years-long grudge.
SHOW NOTES:
- About 10 years ago, science writer Lynne Peeples became the victim of a series of attacks. The culprits? Crows in her local park that seemed to have it out for her. Reporter Alan Yu investigates the roots of their grudge, and what science has found about what makes these birds vengeful.
