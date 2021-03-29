Regional Roundup – 3/29/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup: New Jersey governor announced that there will be no virtual learning options in the state next school year, barring unforeseen circumstances. MATT ARCO of The Star-Ledger tells us about the governor’s statement and how it’s being received by the districts and by parents. Then, we’ll hear about a recent study that investigated the growing influence of partisan websites in Pa. that present themselves as mainstream local news sources. MATT SKIBINSKI, general manager of the organization that conducted the study, NewsGuard, joins us. Lastly, we check in with EMELIE SWACKHAMER, horticulture educator with the Penn State Extension in advance of the dreaded Lanternfly season.