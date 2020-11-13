Regional Roundup – 11/16/20

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s MICHAELA WINBERG will tell us about how contact tracing is working in Philadelphia, how the program works, and how to get involved. Then, Philadelphia School’s Superintendent WILLIAM HITE will discuss the changing school reopening plans and how the system is dealing with the latest spike in COVID cases. Then, Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES will give us a break down on the latest in Philly sports and the ridiculousness of the NFC East, where the Eagles are in first place despite a losing record