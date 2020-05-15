Coronavirus Pandemic

Regional Roundup – 05/18/20

Air Date: May 18, 2020 10:00 am
Patients from St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge were evacuated March 25 after multiple residents contracted COVID-19 and some died. (NJTV News)

Guests: Katie Meyer, David Barile, Maud Lyon

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s KATIE MEYER joins us to talk about Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s battle with municipalities in the commonwealth who seek to disobey his stay-at-home and social distancing measures. Then, geriatric care and palliative medicine expert DAVID BARILE, founder of the Goals of Care Coalition of New Jersey will tell us about what he’s witnessed as the coronavirus pandemic hits the state’s nursing homes, and what he thinks can be done to stem the spread. Lastly, MAUD LYON of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance will talk about the Philadelphia government’s announcement that it will be cutting arts funding, and what effect this could have on the city’s creative community. 

