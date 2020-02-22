Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup – 02/24/20

Air Date: February 24, 2020 10:00 am
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: Mark Eichmann, Ryo Tashiro, Faye Anderson

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll get the latest on what’s happening in Delaware with WHYY’s MARK EICHMANN, including the Governor’s big  infrastructure spending proposal. Then, we’ll hear about a new report detailing the difficulty that Philadelphia businesses have filling open job positions with qualified candidates. RYO TASHIRO, Regional Economic Advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia joins us. We’ll also hear about the deteriorating state of the John Coltrane house in Strawberry Mansion, and the effort to revive it with FAYE ANDERSON of the public history project, All That Philly Jazz.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate