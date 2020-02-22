Regional Roundup – 02/24/20

Guests: Mark Eichmann, Ryo Tashiro, Faye Anderson

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll get the latest on what’s happening in Delaware with WHYY’s MARK EICHMANN, including the Governor’s big infrastructure spending proposal. Then, we’ll hear about a new report detailing the difficulty that Philadelphia businesses have filling open job positions with qualified candidates. RYO TASHIRO, Regional Economic Advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia joins us. We’ll also hear about the deteriorating state of the John Coltrane house in Strawberry Mansion, and the effort to revive it with FAYE ANDERSON of the public history project, All That Philly Jazz.