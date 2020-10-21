    Preview: Rebecca

    Air Date: October 21, 2020

    Lily James & Armie Hammer talk with Patrick Stoner about creating the air of tension between them in the newest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s suspense tale.

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

