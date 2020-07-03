The Radio Times Pre-Independence Day Special

Guests: Leslie Odom Jr., Imani Perry, Sarah Vowell

Today we’re going to air three interviews from Radio Times past. We’ll hear from LESLIE ODOM Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the hit musical Hamilton. We’ll also learn about the “Black National Anthem,” when we listen to Marty’s conversation with Princeton professor IMANI PERRY. And, we’ll listen to Marty’s conversation with history humorist SARAH VOWELL, about political divisions during the American Revolutionary War, which she wrote about in her book “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States.”