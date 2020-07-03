The Radio Times Pre-Independence Day Special

Air Date: July 3, 2020 10:00 am
Listen 49:00

Guests: Leslie Odom Jr., Imani Perry, Sarah Vowell

Today we’re going to air three interviews from Radio Times past. We’ll hear from LESLIE ODOM Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the hit musical Hamilton. We’ll also learn about the “Black National Anthem,” when we listen to Marty’s conversation with Princeton professor IMANI PERRY. And, we’ll listen to Marty’s conversation with history humorist SARAH VOWELL, about political divisions during the American Revolutionary War, which she wrote about in her book “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States.”

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate