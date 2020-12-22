“I’m With You”

Quentin Walston is an active composer, pianist and music educator in Northern Virginia. He composes for piano and his jazz combo, blending memorable melodies and striking rhythms with adventurous improvisations.

This fall, Quentin premiered a new suite for jazz trio based on his favorite passages in Scripture. He plans to release a recording of the suite in 2021. Quentin released “Play” last year— his debut jazz LP featuring eight original compositions for small jazz ensemble. His compositions draw inspiration from Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, and Robert Glasper, as well as others within and outside of jazz. To find out more about Quentin Walston and his upcoming projects, please visit his website, QuentinWalston.com and follow him on Facebook, Spotify, and other social media outlets.