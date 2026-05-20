What to make of the primary election results

Tuesday’s primary results are in. In Pennsylvania’s competitive 3rd Congressional District, Democratic socialist State Representative Chris Rabb won the nomination, defeating Dr. Ala Stanford and State Senator Sharif Street.

Democrats also have their sights on four swing districts they hope to flip this fall and their top candidates all advanced. In the 1st District in Bucks County, Bob Harvie will face Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and, in the Lehigh Valley, firefighter Bob Brooks will face Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie. Both candidates were endorsed by Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro.

Nationally, all eyes were on Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and whether he could survive President Donald Trump’s efforts to unseat him. Massie defied him by leading the charge to release the Epstein files. Yesterday, Massie lost to Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein, a farmer and former Navy SEAL in what became the most expensive race in Kentucky history, drawing more than $30 million in advertising alone.

Today we’ll get reactions to the Pennsylvania primary races and discuss the state of four races that could determine control of the House. Then, we’ll turn to the national map, examining some key races – including Texas’ upcoming primary – and how President Trump, the war in Iran, gerrymandering and the economy are shaping both parties’ prospects.

Guests:

Annie Wu Henry, progressive political and digital strategist

Mustafa Rashed, political consultant and president & CEO of Bellevue Strategies

Conor Lamb, former Democratic congressman from western Pennsylvania

Rina Shah, political strategist and senior advisor to Our Republican Legacy