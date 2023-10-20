    PQRADIO1 Promotes Positive Hip-Hop Messages with Anti-Gun Violence Open Mic Contest

    Clean hip-hop contest, women audio engineers, fall foliage stroll & more!

    Air Date: October 20, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, check out a hip-hop contest that promotes positive messages. Help young listeners navigate hip-hop lyrics. Visit a local college that’s preparing a new wave of women in audio. Discover a Grounds for Sculpture exhibit highlighting members of the Indian community. Meet a pastry chef who’s carrying on her former boss’s legacy. Take a fall foliage stroll through Center City.

