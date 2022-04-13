    Post-War Resettlement

    Air Date: April 13, 2022

    Asian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses the Japanese American resettlement to Philadelphia following World War II, and the Southeast Asian refugee crisis that developed after the U.S. withdrew from Vietnam with panelists Jim Kawano, Thoai Nguyen, and Rorng Sorn.

    • Jim Kawano, Board Member, Japanese American Citizens League Philadelphia Chapter
    • Thoai Nguyen, Executive Director, Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition
    • Rorng Sorn, Former Executive Director, Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia

    Brought to you by Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders: A Philadelphia Story

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate