Post-War Resettlement
Asian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses the Japanese American resettlement to Philadelphia following World War II, and the Southeast Asian refugee crisis that developed after the U.S. withdrew from Vietnam with panelists Jim Kawano, Thoai Nguyen, and Rorng Sorn.
- Jim Kawano, Board Member, Japanese American Citizens League Philadelphia Chapter
- Thoai Nguyen, Executive Director, Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition
- Rorng Sorn, Former Executive Director, Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia