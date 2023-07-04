Posie Patience/ Gabe
Albie learns to focus on things she can control; Body language gives clues about feelings.
Albie plants seeds expecting her flowers to immediately grow, but with the help of gardening friends she learns things she can do while she waits and how to focus on things we can control; Albie is excited to play charades with her friend Gabe, but when she doesn’t seem interested, a visit with some actor friends explains how your body and face can gives clues about what you’re feeling.
