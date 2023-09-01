Philly Artist Connects People to Local, Seasonal Produce

Next on You Oughta Know, find seasonal, local produce with Phully Rooted. Learn how free classes help students Eat Right. Get the scoop on backyard chickens. Visit the country’s only construction theme park. Take a ride on the wild side at a Drive-Thru Safari. Discover a DIY toolkit to help communities create their own parks. Catch Patrick Stoner’s Flicks interview with the star of Confess, Fletch.