Phillies Are 2024 NL East Champs

Phillies Are 2024 NL East ChampsListen 29:42
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Today, Explained is Vox's daily explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal