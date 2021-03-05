Philadelphia’s Horseback Riding Clubs

Air Date: March 4, 2021
As a kid born and raised in West Philadelphia, KAREEM ROSSER wanted a way out of the poverty and violence that accompanied much of his childhood. When he and his brothers stumbled upon a barn of horses in Fairmount Park, they found a passion and a way to overcome. Cornell graduate and star polo player SHARIAH HARRIS had a similar moment of serendipity, when her mother took a wrong turn in Fairmount and she too discovered Philadelphia’s rich culture of horseback riding. Rosser, also a polo star and author of a new memoir, and Harris join to share their stories and passions for urban riding.

