The Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown
A game-show-style battle over all things Philly music, movies, history and culture - recorded at 118 North in Wayne, Pa.Listen 53:34
Think you know Philly pop culture?
Test your wits against the voices of WHYY as they battle over all things Philly music, movies, history and culture.
This edition of Studio 2 ‘On the Road’ was recorded before a live audience of WHYY members at 118 North in Wayne, Pa.
Team Avi Wolfman-Arent faced off against Team Cherri Gregg in a game-show style competition with rounds including: General Knowledge, Name That Tune, Movie Trivia, Name That Voice, Studio Feud, and Two Truths and a Lie.
Throughout the contest, our live audience in Wayne — Team WHYY Members — joined in the fun and tallied points as well.
In the end, the winner of Team Avi vs. Team Cherri advanced to the finals in a lightning round against Team WHYY Members to decide the Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown champion.
Featuring:
- Team Avi: Avi Wolfman-Arent (co-host of Studio 2), Shirley Min (host of TV-12’s You Oughta Know), Peter Crimmins (WHYY arts and culture reporter).
- Team Cherri: Cherri Gregg (co-host of Studio 2), Maiken Scott (host of The Pulse), Tom MacDonald (WHYY City Hall reporter)
- Quizmaster: Kevin McCorry (executive producer of Studio 2)
