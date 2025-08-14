Think you know Philly pop culture?



Test your wits against the voices of WHYY as they battle over all things Philly music, movies, history and culture.

This edition of Studio 2 ‘On the Road’ was recorded before a live audience of WHYY members at 118 North in Wayne, Pa.



Team Avi Wolfman-Arent faced off against Team Cherri Gregg in a game-show style competition with rounds including: General Knowledge, Name That Tune, Movie Trivia, Name That Voice, Studio Feud, and Two Truths and a Lie.

Throughout the contest, our live audience in Wayne — Team WHYY Members — joined in the fun and tallied points as well.

In the end, the winner of Team Avi vs. Team Cherri advanced to the finals in a lightning round against Team WHYY Members to decide the Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown champion.

Featuring:

