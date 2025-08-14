The Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown

A game-show-style battle over all things Philly music, movies, history and culture - recorded at 118 North in Wayne, Pa.

Air Date: August 14, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 53:34
Maiken Scott, host of The Pulse, and arts and culture reporter Peter Crimmins are facing off at the Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown. (Photo: Andreas Copes/WHYY)

Think you know Philly pop culture?

Test your wits against the voices of WHYY as they battle over all things Philly music, movies, history and culture.

This edition of Studio 2 ‘On the Road’ was recorded before a live audience of WHYY members at 118 North in Wayne, Pa.

Team Avi Wolfman-Arent faced off against Team Cherri Gregg in a game-show style competition with rounds including: General Knowledge, Name That Tune, Movie Trivia, Name That Voice, Studio Feud, and Two Truths and a Lie.

Throughout the contest, our live audience in Wayne — Team WHYY Members — joined in the fun and tallied points as well. 

In the end, the winner of Team Avi vs. Team Cherri advanced to the finals in a lightning round against Team WHYY Members to decide the Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown champion.

Featuring:

  • Team Avi: Avi Wolfman-Arent (co-host of Studio 2), Shirley Min (host of TV-12’s You Oughta Know), Peter Crimmins (WHYY arts and culture reporter).
  • Team Cherri: Cherri Gregg (co-host of Studio 2), Maiken Scott (host of The Pulse), Tom MacDonald (WHYY City Hall reporter)
  • Quizmaster: Kevin McCorry (executive producer of Studio 2)

