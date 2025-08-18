    Radio Times Rewind

    Philadelphia-native Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most dominant athletes in the history of the N.B.A.

    Air Date: August 17, 2025
    Listen 53:14
    Wilt Chamberlain

    FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored 100 points, as the Warriors defeated the New York Knicks. Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the greatest scoring effort in NBA history — 36 field goals, 28 free throws, 100 points for Chamberlain, in the Warriors’ 169-147 win in a game played before about 4,000 people in Hershey. It might be the closest thing the NBA has to a single-game record that will never be broken. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

    For the debut episode of Radio Times Rewind, we’re digging back into Marty Moss Coane’s 1991 interview with the basketball legend and 76ers champion.

    Chamberlain had a book out at the time called “A View From Above,” and he joined Marty in studio for an hour of live conversation that ranged from his high school days in Overbrook, to his rivalry with Celtics great Bill Russell, to his view on how money has impacted sports, and, yes, his account of his many sexual adventures.

