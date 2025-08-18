Philadelphia-native Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most dominant athletes in the history of the N.B.A.

For the debut episode of Radio Times Rewind, we’re digging back into Marty Moss Coane’s 1991 interview with the basketball legend and 76ers champion.

Chamberlain had a book out at the time called “A View From Above,” and he joined Marty in studio for an hour of live conversation that ranged from his high school days in Overbrook, to his rivalry with Celtics great Bill Russell, to his view on how money has impacted sports, and, yes, his account of his many sexual adventures.