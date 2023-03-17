Philadelphia Furniture Bank Helps Clients Turn Houses into Homes

Next on You Oughta Know, discover how Philly’s Furniture Bank provides clients with furnishings for a fresh start. Find out what’s happening at the first-ever tufting convention. Visit Talley Community Center, where students can earn free goods and services. Learn how Community Rocks promotes music, arts and wellness for all. Meet WHYY’s Patrick Stoner, one of Hollywood’s most respected critics. Get a peek at what’s in store at McGillin’s this St. Patrick’s Day.