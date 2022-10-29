    Philadelphia Designer Wows with Canine Couture

    Air Date: October 28, 2022

    Check out an eco-friendly toy library that promotes learning and fun. Find out how Nancy’s House provides much-needed care for caregivers. Learn how pop-up murals in Love Park are directing voters “To The Polls.” Step into the world of Edgar Allen Poe at his former Philly home. Get a taste of Dia De Los Muertos at Casa Mexico. Meet the designer behind some best-dressed furry fashionistas. See how McGillian’s Old Ale House makes signature Halloween sips.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate