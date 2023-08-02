Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, The Future of Pro Sports, Remembering Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at the age of 71, a day after being admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue. Oliver, who served as the state’s second-in-command since 2018, was also the first Black woman the lead the state assembly. We’ll talk about her political career and legacy with WHYY’s South Jersey reporter Kenneth Burns.

Homicides in Philadelphia are down 22 percent since 2022, an even sharper decrease than the national decline. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw joins us to talk about the gun supply, police accountability, community engagement and strategies to address violence and crime in the city.

There’s a ton of money in professional sports. We’ll look at how profit-making and the rise of online sports gambling are changing sports franchises and fans’ relationships with their teams. Bruce Schoenfeld, journalist and author of Game of Edges: The Analytics Revolution and the Future of Professional Sports joins us.