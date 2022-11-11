    Pet Foster Organization Provides Peace of Mind for Vets

    Air Date: November 11, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, discover how the Veterans Multi-Service Center is helping vulnerable vets fight addiction through New Day. Learn about PACT for Animals, a pet foster organization that provides peace of mind for vets. Go on the job at ChristianaCare with robotic helpers that give nurses more time with patients. Find out what’s playing at the 42nd annual Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival. Wet your whistle with the Philadelphia Whiskey Society.

