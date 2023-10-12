PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz on working with Ted Koppel, covering wars, co-anchoring the PBS NewsHour, balancing work and family and role of journalism in our contentious times.
PBS NewsHour co-host Amna Nawaz joined Marty last week before a live audience for a conversation about her life, career and being a journalist in contentious times. From her time at the University of Pennsylvania, to working beside Ted Koppel, covering the Afghanistan war and now co-hosting the NewsHour. She also shares thoughts on the role of journalism when facts are being contested and how she juggles work and family life.
