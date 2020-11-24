“Lover’s Lullaby”

PanSong draws sounds inspired by nature, science, dreams, and improvisations combined with the mystical sounds of the Handpan to bring a refreshing sonic experience. With members from ‘Out of the Beardspace’ and ‘The Underwater Sounds’, this 4-piece meditative jam band creates genre bending compositions while holding space for the holy resonance of this new hand played steel pan instrument. From high energy dance grooves, to thoughtful vocal harmony compositions, to rejuvenating sound baths, PanSong’s got a little something to resonate with most any situation.

Since their inception in 2018, PanSong has been playing festivals, venues, meditations, ecstatic dances and more. In spring of 2020, they released their debut album, “First Flight”, which can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, or anywhere else you go to find music. Throughout the time since the world slowed for COVID, PanSong has continued to release new music videos; and it’s individual members have also been highly active releasing solo music and new collaborations! To keep up to date on PanSong, follow them on Instagram @pansong_music, or search for them on Facebook and YouTube.

Band Members:

Sean Youngman – Handpan

Jeremy Savo – Guitar, Vocals

Kevin Savo – Bass, Vocals

Ethan Feinstein – Drums, Vocals