NJ Wildfires, Push for Electric Vehicles, Studio 2 Trivia

Wildfires have torn through the New Jersey Pinelands in recent weeks, and red flag fire risk warnings have been issued in nine counties. We’ll talk with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner John Cecil.

We have the latest on electric vehicles. Are you in the market for one? What do you think about the national push for EV policies and incentives like rebates? We’re joined by John Paul MacDuffie, director of the Program on Vehicle and Mobility Innovation at Wharton’s Mack Institute for Innovation Management.

WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton shares the most exciting things to check out this weekend, and we have more Studio 2 trivia with this week’s contestant.