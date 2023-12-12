    Nilé Livingston

    Air Date: December 12, 2023
    Listen 17:56
    We’re talking to prolific Philadelphia muralist Nilé Livingston. We learn about Philly’s famous ballroom scene, and their most recent project that pays tribute to it. Nilé shows us that their practice is more than just putting paint on a wall. Making a mural takes a commitment to the community.

