How to Keep a 2024 Resolution, Healthier Winter Skin, Dignity for Incarcerated Women

The bi-partisan Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act, signed into law last month, restricts shackling and solitary confinement of pregnant women in prison, provides bonding time for mothers and newborns and free feminine hygiene products among other provisions. We’ll talk with the advocate behind the bill, Tonie Willis, founder and Executive director of Ardella’s House, a nonprofit supporting formerly incarcerated women.

From working out, to finding a new hobby, to saving money, and cutting back on screen time, Wharton School professor Katy Milkman joins us to talk about forming new habits and setting practical goals to help you keep your resolutions for 2024. She is the author of How to Change: The Science of Getting From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be.

Winter weather puts extra pressure on our skin, especially as we constantly switch from cold temperatures outside to warm, dry air indoors. We’ll talk about the simplest, most efficient ways to give extra love to our skin as temperatures drop with Dr. Christina Lee Chung, dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.