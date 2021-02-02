Napua Davoy

“Come Together”

Napua has been a musician all her life, and is an activist for women’s rights, the climate crisis and the socio-political challenges of our times. In the last few weeks, she wrote “Come Together” as she watched the fracturing of our society through an onslaught of cock-eyed ideas that parade as truths — brow-beating a population who can’t deflect their manipulation and resulting in the tragic spectacle on January 6th. Napua truly hopes that she can be part of the solution and that this song resonates deeply in the hearts of all who hear it.