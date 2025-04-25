Moments of Clarity – Alyssa Warcup Viola
Alyssa Warcup was encouraged to stay the course. She tried to avoid the strings, but the enticing sound kept her attention.
Alyssa Warcup is a student of the classical music game. She started on piano which led her to the violin. She knew she had a special ear for music. Her teachers encouraged her to stay with the school’s programs to advance her socialization. Fortunately, there were no Viola Players and Alyssa found a home behind the strings. Making her way to the Curtis Institute of Music her clarification became crystal clear.
