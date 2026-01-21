What will Mikie Sherrill do for New Jersey?

Mikie Sherrill is now officially New Jersey’s new governor. She defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in November, securing a third consecutive term for Democrats in the governor’s office in Trenton. As the second woman to lead the Garden State, Sherrill now takes the reins to make good on campaign promises including lowering energy costs, improving K-12 education, making government more transparent and upgrading NJ Transit.

We also take a look at Phil Murphy’s record over his eight years as New Jersey’s governor, highlighting what he counts as his accomplishments — from managing the pandemic to raising the minimum wage and legalizing cannabis — and also his shortcomings. In an October Rutgers poll, voters cited taxes and affordability as the state’s top concerns, with 47 percent expressing an unfavorable view of Murphy.

Guests: