    Michener Art Museum Highlights Sarah Kaizer’s Book Illustrations and Wildlife Conservation

    Veterans Watchmaker Initiative, Arden Theatre, RARE AIR Art Exhibit, Remark Glass & more!

    Air Date: November 3, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, visit a school that trains veterans in watchmaking. Find out how the Arden Theatre is helping audiences “Engage with the Art.” Check out a local Illustrator’s wildlife drawings at the Michener Art Museum. See how Remark Glass turns trash into treasure. Discover why the Fishtown Pickle Project is a big dill. Learn how Pumpkin & Pine Co. decorates doors with seasonal decor.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate